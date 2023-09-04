Fruits (FRTS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $277,025.31 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

