Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $361.42 million and approximately $35.76 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001724 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,927,802,862 coins and its circulating supply is 5,802,545,824,343 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

