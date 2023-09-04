J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $122.40. 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,563. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.