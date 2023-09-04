2,492 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.69. 7,284,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,304. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

