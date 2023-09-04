J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 47,904 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 261,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,899 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 500.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $330,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.78. 376,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,279. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

