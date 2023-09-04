Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Makes New $411,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 668,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,153. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

