Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Reduces Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,575 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 158,575 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

