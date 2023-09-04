Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 69,177 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $159.85. 984,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

