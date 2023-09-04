Hall Kathryn A. Takes $5 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 124.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,395 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,358,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.63. 26,152,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,563,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

