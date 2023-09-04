Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 260,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after buying an additional 164,593 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.53. The company had a trading volume of 221,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.65 and its 200-day moving average is $259.16. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

