CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,080,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,632,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $235.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

