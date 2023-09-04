CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $230.46 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 72,610 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $230,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $485.09. 46,383,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,753,813. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.75 and a 200 day moving average of $350.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

