AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,527. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65. The company has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.