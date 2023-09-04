iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,952 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $18,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.61. 1,533,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.