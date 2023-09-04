Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 22,238 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

