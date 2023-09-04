Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 248,208 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,001,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,208 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $148,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 652,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.2% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 45,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,826,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 210.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 134,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 90,901 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,743. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

