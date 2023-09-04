Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.6 %

MercadoLibre stock traded up $49.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,421.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,946. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,421.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,229.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,235.86.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

