iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.0% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $25,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 419.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,691 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,681. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $99.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.