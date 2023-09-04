Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 809,779 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 17.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.85% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $223,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $98.07. 2,062,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,124. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

