Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 755 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 293,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

