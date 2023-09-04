Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $51.51. 1,384,337 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

