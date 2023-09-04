LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,219 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 985,050 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.