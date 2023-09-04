LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.68. 3,047,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,356. The stock has a market cap of $316.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.04 and its 200-day moving average is $210.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.