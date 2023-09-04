Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £194.91 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Davies purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £194.91 ($245.70).

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 216.30 ($2.73). The stock had a trading volume of 6,521,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949,643. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.90 ($3.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 681.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.05.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 5.71 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.22) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 324.17 ($4.09).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Articles

