Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Block by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Block by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Block Stock Up 0.9 %

SQ stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,752,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,175. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

