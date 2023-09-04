Wealth Quarterback LLC Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of PARA stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,745,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,668,839. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

