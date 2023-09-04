Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $41,339,180,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.46. The company had a trading volume of 834,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,948. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.