Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,659. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.53. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

