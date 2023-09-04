iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $147.26. 268,353 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

