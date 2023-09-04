Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $557.11. 2,030,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $559.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

