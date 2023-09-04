Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 413 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 43.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,932,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,227,000 after buying an additional 884,046 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,830. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

