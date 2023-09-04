Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 534 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.98. 7,746,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,115,742. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

