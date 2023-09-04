Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,986 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $10,181,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,818,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787,248. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

