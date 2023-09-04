Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,061 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,274. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $45.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

