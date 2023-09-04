Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 755,023 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 0.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $590.88. The stock had a trading volume of 726,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $565.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $6,889,477. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

