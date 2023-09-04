Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $66,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

