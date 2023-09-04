International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,660 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $178,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,657,000 after buying an additional 1,178,556 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.94. 2,727,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,017. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

