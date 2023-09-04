iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.49. 17,069,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,139,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.