Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 4.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,089,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 525,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.18. 239,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,719. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.