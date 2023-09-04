Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

