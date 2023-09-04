Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,023,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,013,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.35. 373,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,404. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average is $162.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.