Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.32 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00016673 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $78.75 million and $46.71 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,899.93 or 1.00074256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.70607627 USD and is up 11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $83,137,324.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

