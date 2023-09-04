Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $11.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

