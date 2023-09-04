Analyzing ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -2.11% 6.93% 3.22% Stevanato Group 14.24% 15.12% 8.93%

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stevanato Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ICU Medical and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

ICU Medical currently has a consensus target price of $216.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.11%. Given ICU Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Stevanato Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $2.28 billion 1.53 -$74.29 million ($2.02) -71.71 Stevanato Group $1.04 billion 9.49 $150.51 million €0.58 ($0.63) 57.38

Stevanato Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats ICU Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 brand; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; professional services; critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

