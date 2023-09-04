Moreno Evelyn V Buys 3,827 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,445,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,188,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.2 %

WDS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,214. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

WDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.