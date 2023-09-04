Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 90,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 326,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 645,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,166. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $154.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

