Wealth Quarterback LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.11. 4,970,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,982. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.