847 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $476.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.20. The company has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.