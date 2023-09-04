LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 91,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 450,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHD traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,545. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

