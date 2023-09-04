LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58,101 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

